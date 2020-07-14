Alzheimer’s Association to host virtual statewide dementia education conference

RALEIGH – Based on the guidance from local public health agencies regarding COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual Dementia Education Conference will now be offered as a virtual option and will be free of charge to all North Carolina residents. Hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter and the Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter, this year’s theme is “The Power of Many” and will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The event – presented by Sharon Towers – is the largest educational conference about Alzheimer’s disease in the state and will bring together those living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia, caregivers and healthcare professionals.

“The health and safety of our constituents, volunteers and staff remains our driver as we address the COVID-19 pandemic and as we continue to pursue our mission, today and in the longer term,” said Lisa Roberts, executive director of the Eastern North Carolina Chapter. “Through our generous sponsors and talented experts, we are still able to host this educational day for everyone in North Carolina with invaluable information and resources.”

Attendees are invited to join (via video or phone) for the entire virtual event or just the discussions that interest them most.

There is no charge to participate in the Virtual Dementia Education Conference, but registration is required at tinyurl.com/DementiaConf2020.

To register by phone or for more information, call 800-272-3900. Registrants will be sent conferencing details prior to the date of the virtual event. Participants will be given the option of joining via video/webinar or through a toll-free number.