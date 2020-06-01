Generous donation to help with emotional, spiritual well-being

LAURINBURG — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many gracious donations are being made to support the team at Scotland Health. Gifts of meals and snacks, PPE and emotional encouragement have made a lasting impact. Additionally, philanthropic gifts are assisting the health care system in their response to the crisis.

One incredible donation has come from Mrs. Eloise Carter and her family, William and Leigh Carter. The Carter family made a contribution to Scotland Memorial Foundation to help provide “respite rooms” where nurses can retreat to relax, take a mindful pause, and find a few minutes for renewal.

This idea was truly the inspiration of Mrs. Carter and her family. They had the desire to create a space where staff can have a moment amid the challenges of patient care to take time for self-care, renewal, spirituality, and reflection.

“After spending a good deal of time at Scotland Health in 2019, and seeing firsthand the incredible dedication and commitment of the staff during often trying times, Mrs. Carter and her family wanted to do something different which would provide a place for rest and rejuvenation for nurses,” stated Kirsten Dean, executive director of the Foundation.

The first of these rooms to be upfitted is in the ICU area, where care is provided for the most critical patients. The room features a massage chair with heat, space to provide privacy and relaxation, soothing sounds, soft lighting and aromatherapy for the nursing staff during their shift.

The thoughtfulness of this donation has been very well received and appreciated.

Dean added, “This donation was a way for Mrs. Carter to say thank you for the exceptional care she and her family received from the team at Scotland.”

The hospital’s nursing administration wholeheartedly backed the idea and understood its value in supporting an ethos of patient-centered care.

Deon Cranford III is the director of public relations for Scotland Regional Hospice.

Courtesy photo The Carter family made a contribution to Scotland Memorial Foundation to help provide ‘respite rooms’ where nurses can retreat to relax, take a mindful pause, and find a few minutes for renewal. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/web1_hospice.jpgCourtesy photo The Carter family made a contribution to Scotland Memorial Foundation to help provide ‘respite rooms’ where nurses can retreat to relax, take a mindful pause, and find a few minutes for renewal.