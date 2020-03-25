SHCS begins trio of programs

LAURINBURG — This week, Scotland Health Care System has implemented three services in an effort to reduce the spread of respiratory illness.

Those are:

Primary care visits by phone

On Monday, Scotland Health Care System began conducting primary care visits by phone. Several established patients of the Scotland Physicians Network’s primary care practices were able to receive guidance from their health care providers over the phone rather than visiting an office or the emergency department. Since the phone visits are generally done from the patients’ homes, there is no risk of being exposed to the coronavirus.

The program’s first day was a success and Scotland Health encourages those needing acute-level care to contact their provider’s office and set up an appointment for a phone visit.

Anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms, has traveled to a high-risk area or has come into contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19, may need to be tested. You do not necessarily need to go to the Emergency Department to be tested for COVID-19. You may call your primary care physician to coordinate your testing.

Triage tent

Scotland Health has also opened an alternate care site for patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. This temporary site will be set up outside of the Emergency Department entrance and will be used to screen patients who are exhibiting symptoms of possible COVID-19 and seeking emergency treatment.

Fever, cough, shortness of breath and other symptoms will be assessed in the tent. Patients will also be asked about their travel history. The tent is a way to limit the exposure between individuals suspected of having respiratory illness from other patients and health care providers.

If medical personnel determine that a patient is a “person of investigation” for COVID-19, that patient will be given personal protective equipment and escorted to a negative pressure room inside the hospital. Once isolated in the hospital, the patient will be swabbed, and that sample will be sent to the state lab.

If the patient’s symptoms do not require hospitalization, the patient will be asked to self-quarantine at home. If his/her symptoms are serious, the patient will be hospitalized and treated accordingly.

Drive-thru testing

Scotland Health also opened its drive-thru testing center on Tuesday morning. The drive-thru testing center allows individuals with an order from a physician for COVID-19 testing to drive up to Scotland Memorial Hospital’s Dulin Center and be tested while remaining inside of their vehicle. Currently the service is being provided on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Turnaround time for test results is estimated at five to six days.

For information on Scotland Health Care System’s changes in services or if you have questions concerning the Coronavirus (COVID-19), please call the COVID-19 Helpline at 910-504-8990. This helpline is available during the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Deon Cranford III is the director of public relations at Scotland Regional Hospice.

