Hospital setting up triage tent for screening

LAURINBURG — As the total number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina continues to climb, Scotland Health Care System is opening an alternate care site for patients exhibiting symptoms of the respiratory disease.

This temporary site will be set up outside of the Emergency Department entrance and will be used to screen patients who are exhibiting symptoms of possible COVID-19 and seeking emergency treatment. It is not a public testing site.

Fever, cough, shortness of breath and other symptoms will be assessed in the tent. Patients will also be asked about their travel history. The tent is a way to limit the exposure between individuals suspected of having respiratory illness from other patients and health care providers. The tent includes individual seating areas distanced more than the recommended six feet apart from each other.

If medical personnel determine that a patient is a “person of investigation” for COVID-19, that patient will be given personal protective equipment and escorted to a negative pressure room inside the hospital. Once isolated in the hospital, the patient will be swabbed, and that sample will be sent to the state lab.

If the patient’s symptoms do not require hospitalization, the patient will be asked to self-quarantine at home. If his/her symptoms are serious, the patient will be hospitalized and treated accordingly.

One of the biggest concerns that people may have heard about on the news is the supply of personal protective equipment, such as masks. Scotland is prepared and has stocked accordingly. The masks in stock are for staff and patients only. We are not able to distribute any masks to the public.

Scotland has established a COVID-19 Helpline at 1-910-504-8990 should you have any questions. This line is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and all calls will be answered by a nurse practitioner.