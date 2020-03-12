Hospital decreases community events, mandates employee travel restrictions

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System’s President and CEO Greg Wood said Thursday “our communities and our patients count on Scotland Health to be there for them in their time of need. To help minimize the risk to our teammates, patients and the communities we serve during the current outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), Scotland Health has instituted new meeting, travel and community event restrictions.”

Over the next two or three months, Scotland Health will perform less hands-on screenings and reduce events where a great number of attendees are expected. Some of our previously scheduled events will be cancelled or postponed. At upcoming Scotland events, we will take the opportunity to share the latest information about the virus and how to prevent its spread.

Scotland Health has also instituted new travel restrictions for teammates to help minimize the risk to our associates, patients and communities we serve during the current outbreak of COVID-19. These restrictions will go into effect immediately and will remain in place for the next 60 days, unless and until they are lifted, extended or modified.

Healthcare professionals at Scotland continue to encourage community members to continue to take preventative actions to stay healthy. These include:

— Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

— Stay home when you are sick.

— Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

— Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then dispose of the tissue in the trash.

— Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Residents in North Carolina with questions or concerns about coronavirus may call the newly established Coronavirus Line: 1-866-462-3821. The helpline number is staffed by North Carolina Poison Control 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For additional information, please visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus, which will also include future positive COVID-19 test results in North Carolina.