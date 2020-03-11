Governor says N.C. will see ‘many more’ coronavirus cases

RALEIGH — The fight against coronavirus will be a long haul, Gov. Roy Cooper and health officials said after declaring a state of emergency Tuesday.

Five new cases of the novel virus were identified Monday in Wake County. All were linked to a Boston conference last month, raising the state’s total count to seven presumptive positive cases. The state of emergency, a news release says, is meant to enhance coordination among state agencies, make it easier to buy medical supplies, and increase access by the county health department to get state money, among other things.

“While we do expect many more cases, we can limit the number of people who get seriously ill,” Cooper said in a news conference Tuesday.

Worries over the coronavirus overshadowed the legislature during two Joint Legislative Committee meetings Tuesday. Lawmakers questioned the spread and lethality of the virus, debating increased access to telehealth and departmental funding. But health officials gave few answers about the cost of the coronavirus, as key details remain unknown.

Eighty percent of people who have contracted the coronavirus don’t require medical attention, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said. People considered at high risk for severe illness are adults older than 65 and people with underlying health conditions, such as heart and lung disease, diabetes, or a weakened immune system.

Cohen recommends people in the high-risk group avoid large gatherings as much as possible, including concerts, conventions, church services, sporting events, and crowded social events.

The state is targeting the high-risk population first. The virus’s rapid spread in Italy had Cohen and legislators visibly worried. Italy went from 600 cases to countrywide lockdown in just 11 days.

“That is concerning, and that’s why you’re going to see us step up measures before we have 600 cases,” Cohen said. “We want to do as much as we can, as early as we can, to avoid lockdown of the entire country, but it spreads really fast.”

Facilities for people at high risk should restrict visitors, Cohen said. These include independent and assisted living centers, jails and prisons, nursing homes, and facilities for medically vulnerable children. The department encourages event organizers to limit close contact among participants as much as possible and ensure surfaces are clean.

Cooper recommends the usual precautions: wash your hands, avoid touching your face, keep surfaces clean, stay home when sick, and have a plan to work remotely if needed.

“We do want people to take this seriously, but we also want people to go on living their lives, particularly those not in the higher-risk group,” Cooper said.

Avoid travel and mass gatherings as much as possible, Cooper said.

The expense to North Carolina remains unclear. Legislators asked Cohen about costs, but her department hasn’t yet received a price for virus testing. Without knowing the severity of the disease, the cost of treatment remains just as opaque, she said.

Private insurers have already begun stepping into the gap. The state’s major insurers have promised to cover the cost of testing, waiving members’ copays, deductibles, and cost-sharing.

“It’s a really hard thing to put our finger on because we just don’t know the extent,” Cohen said. “The biggest unknown for me is the cost of testing and the cost of treatment. We don’t even yet have a price tag on what one single test will be.”

The state isn’t recommending schools close, although this could change, Cohen said. For now, she said, local school districts or individual schools should make that choice.

North Carolina should expect an “extended posture” of emergency, compared with hurricane season, she said.

“This is going to be a marathon,” Cohen said. “It could be months.”

North Carolinians can visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus to keep up with the department’s latest updates.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_CooperRoy.jpg

State of emergency was declared on Tuesday