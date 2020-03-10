McLean returning to Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — A longtime Laurinburg friend and businessman is coming home to provide pharmacy services to his community once again.

Former Medicine Shoppe owner and pharmacist Steve McLean will soon be managing the pharmacy at Scotland Health Center, located on Lauchwood Drive across from the main entrance to Scotland Memorial Hospital.

He welcomes all his former patients and friends to call or come by to visit and get your prescriptons filled. While there you can also explore the option of becoming a patient at the clinic. Patients of the clinic who do not have insurance coverage qualify for special prices on provider visits and medications.

McLean will, as always, go the extra mile to take care of his patients. However, you do not have to be a patient of the clinic to have your prescriptions filled at the clinic pharmacy. He is excited to be back and invites everyone to come by and welcome him home.