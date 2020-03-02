Reliving the pain of his wife’s care

Bullard Bullard

LAURINBURG — Larry Graham is angry, and he has good reason to be.

Graham and his wife Rena will be married 50 years in October. But for the past 12 years, he has watched her health deteriorate because of Alzheimer’s.

On top of working a full-time job, he took care of his wife with some help between 2008 and 2015. But then it got to be too much and he began looking for someplace to get her full-time care.

“It was so hard to put my wife someplace, in the first place,” Graham said. “We’d never been apart until this — and then all that took place.”

Graham chose to put his wife at Willow Place Assisted Living & Memory Care in Laurinburg in 2016.

It didn’t go well.

“It is sad that we have no other choice but to put our loved ones in these homes with the belief that they will be taken care of — and then to find the cruelty they are enduring because of owners like Georgette Johnson and a director like Tammie Bullard,” he said.

Graham’s wife remained at Willow Place for just about a year — until July 28, 2017 — when Graham finally had enough and removed her.

“They didn’t feed these people … the malnutrition alone was terrible,” he said.

Willow Place was closed down by the state in the spring of 2018.

Graham relived all of this when he heard the news last week that Bullard, who was serving as director of Shallotte Assisted Living in Brunswick County, had been arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She was given a $40,000 bond and the facility was shuttered.

“That news knocked me off my feet,” he said. “I was so happy (because) I’ve been working on this for 18 months.

“How does that happen? How can someone who has a history of opioid abuse and other drug charges keep getting hired?” Graham added. “The state should be held accountable at the highest level, including jail time for owner receiving state funding.”

Attempts to reach the NC Health Department and Bullard’s attorney for information were unsuccessful.

Graham said he had one direct contact with Bullard at Willow Point.

“We met in the hallway one day. She knew I was looking into my wife’s treatment,” he said. “She wanted me to talk with her only about questions I had.

“I said no.”

How is she now?

Rena Graham, now 68, served 38 years as a nurse primarily at Scotland Memorial Hospital. After being removed from Willow Place, where she reportedly lost nearly 40 pounds, she was eventually placed at Genesis HealthCare in Pembroke.

“My wife has gained 25 to 30 pounds and I couldn’t be happier with how she’s being cared for,” Graham said. “I visit her on a daily basis, sometimes twice a day.”

If Graham could say one thing to Bullard, it would be …

“God don’t like ugly, you can run but you can’t hide,” he said. “You’ll be held accountable for hurting people.”

Graham thrilled with arrest of Shallotte facility director