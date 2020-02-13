Scotland Health Care System adds pulmonology and sleep medicine services

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System irecently announced the addition of pulmonology and sleep medicine services with the addition of a board-certified pulmonologist to our medical staff effective Feb. 4.

Lisa Mansur, MD, is also board certified in sleep medicine and will see patients in Laurinburg at our newest Scotland Physician’s Network practice, Scotland Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, located at 601 Lauchwood Drive. Dr. Mansur will specialize in pulmonology and sleep medicine.

“Adding pulmonary and sleep medicine services to our network of practices is a perfect example of the meaning of closer care, better by far. Highly trained physicians in Scotland County providing excellent care to the patients in the communities we serve. We look forward to the difference she will make in our patients lives.” said Dr. Shelly Lowery, chief medical officer for Scotland Physicians Network.

Dr. Mansur grew up in Emporia, Kansas, and is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and The University of Kansas School of Medicine, where she also completed a residency in internal medicine and served as Chief Resident. She completed a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine at The University of Utah School of Medicine in 1996 and worked for a year as an Assistant Professor in Kansas. She practiced in Kearney, Nebraska for four years and in St. Joseph, MO for two years. She returned to Nebraska, where she earned additional board certifications in sleep medicine as well as hospice and palliative care. She has served for many years in leadership roles as a volunteer for her community’s free clinic and currently is the Sleep Center Director for 8 practices in addition to staffing pulmonary, palliative, and sleep clinics. Dr. Mansur enjoys the outdoors, volunteer activities and spending time golfing.

“I am very familiar with healthcare in rural areas and to be able to come to Scotland County and provide pulmonology and sleep medicine services to this community and surrounding areas is truly a blessing. I was very impressed once I visited and knew coming here was the perfect place for me to practice,” said Mansur. “I am also very excited to be the physician who has brought back this service to the area and look forward to being involved in the community and to meet the needs of the community.”

The administration, providers and staff at Scotland Health Care System strive to provide convenient and affordable access to a full range of services, including many primary and specialty care services, and consider it a privilege to serve the community.

To make an appointment with Dr. Mansur, call 910-504-8535.