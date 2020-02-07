Coronavirus: What you need to know

LAURINBURG— Six countries have confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, including twelve cases in the United States.

Scotland Health Care System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cheryl Davis says. “the Coronavirus is a common virus during the winter season, but usually, it’s a much more simple form of the virus than we are currently watching.”

This particular form of the virus that health officials believe originated in Wuhan, China, is new and does not yet have a cure. The symptoms of the Coronavirus are like that of a common cold and may show up in the form of a runny nose and fever.

“There is no immediate concern for our area, and we will continue to consult with The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as they continue to closely monitor the Wuhan Coronavirus,” Davis added.

Dr. Davis stressed that SHCS is fully prepared and knows exactly what to do if a patient walks in with symptoms that resemble the coronavirus.

“Our front-line clinical staff have screening tools and are aware of what to do if they suspect a patient might have the virus. They know who to call in the system and how to contact the appropriate local and state health departments and the CDC,” she said.

“Right now we are seeing a lot of people with flu symptoms, not the coronavirus,” said Davis, “It’s important to put this into context: We’re in the middle of flu season, and historically, the flu has sickened more and killed more people than the coronavirus has.”

This virus is spread through human-to-human contact and washing your hands is the best way to protect yourself. It is advised that you do not touch your eyes, your mouth, or your nose with your hands when you don’t have clean hands. Also try to avoid your face, so the virus does not enter your system and make you sick.

If you are feeling sick, you are advised to seek medical attention and stay home from home and/or work. As we learn more about this, new pathogen recommendations above may change. We will continue to update as the situation evolves. For more information about coronavirus, please consult one of Scotland Health’s Infectious Disease specialists.