Health care system focusing on heart health

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System is hoping to pump up the community during the month of February in an effort to promote heart health.

Sponsored by the Scotland Memorial Foundation, the Health Care System will celebrate Heart Health Month with events it hopes will bleed out into the communities it serves.

According to Lisa Hunt, director of community health at Scotland Health Care System, the month will include a “Wear Red on Fridays” activity, which will focus on increasing awareness for heart health.

Hunt also hopes the community will post photos on social media of individuals and groups wearing red at #Scotlandhas heart.

“Celebrating heart health in February is the perfect opportunity to learn about cardiac risk factors and what steps you can take to protect your heart,” Hunt said.

Another event being held will be the “Paint the Town Red” effort, which will decorate homes, businesses and schools in downtown Laurinburg with red. Red bows can be picked up at the main lobby of the hospital or at the Outpatient Rehab Center between through Thursday — but supplies are limited; first come, first served.

On Friday, there will be an Employee Picture & Walk starting at 11:45 a.m., when Scotland Health Care System employees can meet at the main entrance to walk one lap around the fitness trail to help raise awareness. A group photo will be taken.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, a Women’s Health Event-Series I titled “Heart Health” will be held at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. The event will be part of Cardiac Rehab Week, Feb. 9 through Feb. 15.

