Care South Carolina opens new pharmacy

McCOLL, S.C. — After months of development, CareSouth Carolina jas opened a state-of-the-art pharmacy inside its 28,992 square-foot McColl facility.

The CSC Community Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy that looks to provide excellent care through consultation and affordable prices on prescriptions. Before the opening of the CSC Community Pharmacy, the town of McColl was without a local pharmacy for more than 30 years.

Ashley Singleton, pharmacist in charge at CareSouth Carolina, said the organization is looking forward to being invested in the McColl community for years to come.

“This is an added benefit for everyone in the community,” Singleton said. “They can see their provider and get prescriptions filled all under the same roof. Adding this new building with the pharmacy is giving the residents of McColl and surrounding areas more access to care than they’ve ever had before.”

The community pharmacy takes all major insurances and is open to all, even those who are not patients of CareSouth Carolina. The McColl pharmacy also has a drive-thru to make things more convenient for patients getting their medications filled.

The Pharmacist in Charge at the McColl location is Terri Woodham, who is a native of Marlboro County.

“I’m excited and can’t wait to serve the people of McColl,” Woodham said. “I know this is going to flourish and that the people of this area are going to take advantage of the opportunity to get their medications filled with more convenience.”

The CSC Community Pharmacy will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The drive-thru will be the only way to drop-off or pick-up prescriptions from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. during those days. Patients can also download the mobile app, Mobile Rx, which will allow them to manage and fill their prescriptions online.

In addition to McColl, CareSouth Carolina has pharmacy locations in Hartsville, Bennettsville, Bishopville, Latta, Society Hill and Cheraw.