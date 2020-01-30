RichmondCC installs 15 life-saving devices purchased with Perdue grant

HAMLET – Richmond Community College is in the process of installing 15 automated external defibrillators throughout its buildings and training employees in the operation of the devices and performing CPR.

The college was able to purchase the AEDs with grant money from the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, Inc. and matching funds from the RichmondCC Foundation.

Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC, was one of the first people at the college to sign up for the training conducted by American Heart Association certified instructor Holly Russell.

“Everyone needs to be prepared for that moment when your knowledge is the difference between life and death for someone. Having the AEDs is wonderful, but without this training, I wouldn’t have the confidence to use one if I had to,” McInnis said. “Holly Russell did a terrific job teaching us. I challenge all of our employees and the public to take a life-saving CPR class.”

Life-saving device

A lightweight, battery-operated, portable device, an AED is used to help someone who is experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. The device checks the heart’s rhythm and sends a shock to the heart to restore a normal rhythm if needed. AED operators are also required to be able to perform CPR.

Sudden Cardiac Arrest is a leading cause of death in the United States. An SCA is usually fatal if treatment with an AED is not begun within five minutes. However, research shows that if SCA victims are treated within three to five minutes with an AED, chances of survival could increase between 48 and 74%.

Cynthia Reeves, associate dean of grants and special projects at RichmondCC, was instrumental in securing the grant from the Perdue foundation.

“Through the AED program, Richmond Community College employees will be better prepared to respond to an SCA emergency and potentially save the life of a coworker, student or campus visitor,” Reeves said.

The 15 AEDs will be placed in key locations throughout 10 RichmondCC facilities, including eight buildings on main campus, the James Building in downtown Hamlet, the Robinette Building in downtown Rockingham and the facilities at the Laurinburg campus once it is completed. At least 30 employees who work in those buildings will be recruited and trained in CPR and the use of an AED to ensure that someone is always available to respond to an emergency.

Sign up for training

Anyone interested in taking an AED/CPR course at RichmondCC should call 910-410-1700 or email [email protected]

Wylie Bell director of marketing and communications Richmond Community College.

Richmond Community College installs15 AEDs purchased with Perdue grant