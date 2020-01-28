Courtesy photo

Scotland Health Care System has been chosen as a winner of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s Large Business of the Year award. Scotland was presented with the award during the 81st annual membership meeting on Thursday. Scotland Health Care System’s CEO Greg Wood and Board Chair David Harling accepted the award on behalf of the health care system. Selection criteria for the award required candidates be a Chamber member, be established in the Scotland County area, maintain successful business practices, support and participate in community events and demonstrate innovation and job creation in its business.