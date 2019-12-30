Flu season arrives: Restrictions now in place

LAURINBURG – Seasonal flu has arrived in North Carolina, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Flu season is officially upon us at Scotland Health Care System,” said Dr. Cheryl Davis, Scotland Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer. “The state of North Carolina has declared the flu widespread and we are seeing a greater number of cases this year compared to last year at this time.

“Based upon medical evidence and past flu trending data provided by the State, Scotland Health Care System Flu Season Organizational Response begins today,” she added.

Scotland Memorial instituted visitor restrictions on Monday. In order to minimize the risk to patients and the general public, visiting at the hospital is discouraged at any age if the visitor is experiencing flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, body aches, diarrhea or vomiting. If visitors have experienced any flu-like illness, they must be symptom free for 48 hours before they visit the hospital.

Anyone who presents for an appointment to a physician practice/clinic, to the Emergency Center, or other outpatient location will be asked by registration personnel if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms. A yes response will trigger a request by the registration personnel for the individual to wear a mask. All registration areas will have a supply of masks at their disposal.

For the protection of all patients and visitors, children under the age of 12 will not be allowed to visit Scotland Memorial Hospital until the spread of seasonal flu has been minimized.

Dr. Davis offers these defenses against the flu:

· It is not too late to get a flu vaccine! · Wash your hands often with soap and water and frequently clean your living area and commonly-used surfaces such as doorknobs, refrigerator handles, remote controls, computer keyboards, countertops, faucet handles, and bathroom areas

— Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

— Avoid touching your face, nose or mouth

— Avoid contact with people who are sick

For information about Flu Restrictions, call the Infections Prevention Practitioner at 910-291-7595.

