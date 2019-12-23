CareSouth employees win statewide awards

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — CareSouth Carolina’s Latasha Bethea and Dale Hedgepeth were awarded with statewide honors at the South Carolina Primary Healthcare Association 2019 SEA Retreat in December.

Bethea, the Community Outreach Specialist for Dillon County, was named the 2019 Outreach Worker of the Year for her dedication and commitment to the patients of CareSouth Carolina and Dillon County.

“I was shocked,” Bethea said. “I love doing outreach and I didn’t expect to be recognized, but I was grateful and it was an honor to receive the award.”

Bethea, who has worked for CareSouth Carolina since February of 2016, said she is passionate about serving those in the community in any way possible.

“I believe this when talking about community: There’s no ‘U’ without ‘I’,” Bethea said. “I just enjoy helping the community. Whether that be helping patients with service navigation, helping them gain access to transportation, or anything else. Sometimes it might just be sitting down with them and talking about what’s going on or making them aware of the services that are available to them.”

Hedgepeth, the director of accounts receivable, was named the 2019 Billing & Collections Employee of the Year for her consistent demonstration of efficiency in revenue cycle management and for exceeded accounts receivable benchmarks.

“I had no idea,” Hedgepeth said. “I wasn’t able to go on the retreat because I was visiting New York City with some of my family. I came in that Monday and Lathran [the CEO of the SCPHCA] was talking with Tim Walters (CFO at CareSouth Carolina. I thought she was there to present an award to Ann Lewis (CEO of CareSouth Carolina) and I was shocked when they told everyone to come downstairs, announcing that I had won.”

Hedgepeth, an employee of CareSouth Carolina for 31 years, said she most enjoys working with the staff around her in the AR department.

“I love CareSouth Carolina,” Hedgepeth said. “There’s no better place to work. It’s such a caring, family-oriented place and I have a wonderful opportunity to work a group of really great people in AR. They make my job much easier.”