McMillan takes post as hospice chaplain

LAURINBURG – Pastor Garry McMillan has joined Scotland Regional Hospice as a chaplain to provide spiritual care to the patients and families who are served by the organization.

McMillan has been the pastor at Bethel Church located on Produce Market Road in Laurinburg since 2017, and is excited about having the opportunity to work with hospice families.

“I’ve always felt called to provide this type of care,” McMillan shared. “It’s God’s work.”

Spiritual care is a service that Medicare requires all hospice providers to offer. This means that in addition to acting as a symbol of faith, strength, and love during difficult end-of-life situations, a hospice chaplain must also be able plan, organize, and document each patient encounter.

McMillan worked for Peterson Toyota for 20 years. His time as a sales manager with the Lumberton-based car dealership has instilled in him the importance of successful business practices. The challenging work-faith balance required of a hospice chaplain is something that he hopes his two decades of business and sales experience will help him with.

“There would be many days when I would have to work long hours and then drive all the way to the hospital in Moore County where someone from our church was admitted,” McMillan explained. “If they needed me, I was going to be there. Being successful at work made it possible for me to also do God’s work. It’s such a blessing to be in a position where my job and being able to care for others are both the same.”

At Scotland Regional Hospice, the chaplain works as part of the family services team. McMillan will join the social workers, bereavement team, and volunteer department in offering empathy, emotional support, and companionship to the many families who are coping with terminal illness.

Family services are also responsible for many of the organization’s activities outside of clinical and personal care. These include support groups, advance directive education, the annual candlelight memorial service, Camp Spinoza – a grief camp for kids, and remaining in contact with families for up to thirteen months after their loved one has passed away. As a part of this team, McMillan will be involved in each of these activities as well.

“I look forward to learning all that I can about hospice,” McMillan concluded. “I can’t wait to get started.”

Deon Cranford is the director of public relations for Scotland Regional Hospice.

