CareSouth Carolina cuts ribbon on all-new PEBA office

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — CareSouth Carolina held a ribbon-cutting recently to celebrate the opening of its newest location in Bennettsville, an office exclusively for public employees.

The office, located in the Marlboro County School District Office Annex at 100 Matheson St. in Bennettsville, is designed to give employees of agencies insured through the Public Employee Benefit Authority (PEBA) an option for primary and acute health care as an appreciation for their services to the community. This includes county, school district, municipal and state government employees and retirees, as well as their dependents.

The location offers physical examinations, diagnosis and treatment of many common acute and chronic conditions, medication prescription & management, wellness visits, drug testing, flu vaccines and many other services.

Lauren Bailey, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, will be the provider at the clinic. Bailey said she is excited to make a difference in the Marlboro community.

“I come from a background filled with public employees,” Bailey said. “The impact they have on our community is great and this is just a small way to give back to them and to let them know that we have their back. They serve the community and this service will allow them quicker access to care, which in turn helps the community thrive.”

Dr. Gregory McCord, superintendent for Marlboro County, said the program will be of great benefit to the community.

“We are delighted to share in this partnership with CareSouth,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for our employees and their families to have top notch medical care available on-site. Knowing that (minor) medical needs commonly associated with missing work and school can now be avoided. This is a true benefit to us all.”

The location will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 1:30 to 6 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit caresouth-carolina.com or call 843-456-7752.