LAURINBURG – Scotland Health Care System recently announced that S&P Global Ratings has affirmed its A- credit rating with a stable outlook for Scotland Memorial Hospital.

The A- credit rating demonstrates Scotland’s creditworthiness, the strength of its current financial position and its commitment to long-term sustainability.

“We are pleased that, as a locally owned non-profit health care system, we have been able to maintain an outstanding financial position,” said Scotland’s Board Chairman David Harling. “While we invested in the expense of transitioning over to a new electronic health record and knew it was going to be a challenge financially, we are proud to have remained steady. Sustainability is one of our top pillars at Scotland and we plan to continue our efforts to remain financially diligent.”

In the report, S&P cited a strong financial profile reflecting a range of favorable financial metrics that benefit from Scotland’s low debt levels and solid unrestricted reserves that provide considerable cushion through the current period of weaker operations. The report also cited Scotland’s long-term management affiliation with Atrium Health as another key variable in Scotland’s favor.

Overall, Scotland’s accumulated savings from previous years’ operations and low outstanding debt have put Scotland in a strong financial position for the future even with near-breakeven 2019 results, which were expected from one-time costs associated with the installation the Epic electronic health record system.