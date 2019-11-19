Great American Smokeout is Thursday

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Health Department is encouraging those who smoke or use tobacco products to commit or recommit to healthy, tobacco-free lives by participating in the American Cancer Society Great American Smokeout on Thursday.

“The most important thing smokers can do to improve their health is to quit cigarettes and other forms of combustible tobacco,” said Kathie Cox, health educator for Scotland County Health Department. “We are showing our support for people who take those first steps toward making a plan to quit.”

Did you know that tobacco use is the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in the United States? About half of all Americans who keep smoking will die because of the habit. Each year more than 480,000 people in the United States die from illnesses related to tobacco use. This means smoking causes about 1 out of 5 deaths in the U.S. annually and that’s scary.

Yet, because tobacco is one of the strongest addictions one can have, about 40 million American adults still smoke. Doctors and public health officials used to encourage smokers to quit cold turkey on a single day. Today, the evidence shows that quitting is a process. It starts with a plan, often takes time and requires a lot of support.

The Health Department is partnering with the American Cancer Society, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide support as people make their plan to quit. More information is available at cancer.org/smokeout or by calling 1-800-227-2345.

Scotland County Health Department encourages all people in our community to be healthy and active,” said Kathie Cox, Health Educator. “During this year’s Great American Smokeout, we hope everyone will join us – and encourage their friends, family and colleagues to join us – in committing or recommitting to year-around, tobacco-free lives.”

During the week of the Great American Smokeout, the Health Department is providing exhibits with educational materials, useful items and new information about e-cigarettes/vaping for those who smoke or use tobacco products and want to quit. Other activities are planned as well.

For information on smoking cessation, contact Kathie Cox, Health Educator II at Scotland County Health Department at 910-277-2470, Ext. 4478. Individuals can also call QuitlineNC 1-800-QUIT-NOW or 1-800-784-8669 for a personal quit coach.

