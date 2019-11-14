Scotland Regional Hospice to hold public candlelight memorial

Courtesy photo This year’s ceremony will feature music from harpist Allison McLean and singing from Brett Davis, pastor of East Laurinburg Church of God. Thomas Marshall, interim pastor at the First Baptist Church of McColl, South Carolina, will moderate the evening service and this year’s guest speaker is Terry Hunt of First United Methodist Church of Laurinburg. Courtesy photo This year’s ceremony will feature music from harpist Allison McLean and singing from Brett Davis, pastor of East Laurinburg Church of God. Thomas Marshall, interim pastor at the First Baptist Church of McColl, South Carolina, will moderate the evening service and this year’s guest speaker is Terry Hunt of First United Methodist Church of Laurinburg.

LAURINBURG — On Thursday, Nov. 21, Northview Harvest Ministries will once again play host to Scotland Regional Hospice’s annual Candlelight Memorial Service. Each year, hundreds of guests file into the church for the opportunity to celebrate and remember the lives of loved ones, friends, and acquaintances that have passed away during the last year.

“We welcome everyone to join us,” said Tanya Williams, director of family services for Scotland Regional Hospice. “This is not a service just for families and friends of hospice patients. We want anyone in the community who has suffered a loss over the last year to join us in remembrance of their loved one.”

This year’s ceremony will feature music from harpist Allison McLean and singing from Brett Davis, pastor of East Laurinburg Church of God. Thomas Marshall, interim pastor at the First Baptist Church of McColl, South Carolina, will moderate the evening service and this year’s guest speaker is Terry Hunt of First United Methodist Church of Laurinburg.

Lighting of the candles will take place following Hunt’s message. The names of Scotland Regional Hospice’s patients will be read and their families will have the opportunity to light a candle in their memory. After each name is read, there will be an opportunity for anyone from the community to light a candle in memory of a loved one.

Once the room is illuminated by the beautiful glowing light of more than 400 candles, Paul Baldwin of Galilee United Methodist Church will conclude the service with a blessing to the families.

Hospice volunteers will close out the evening by welcoming everyone into the fellowship hall where hospice staff and guests will be treated to cakes, coffee, punch, and other goodies. This provides families the opportunity to be reunited with CNAs, nurses, social workers, and other hospice staff and volunteers who provided care to their loved ones.

Northview Harvest Ministries is located at 17760 Log Cabin Road in Laurinburg (just off of Hwy. 401 between Laurinburg and Wagram). The service will begin at 7 p.m. with special music beginning at 6:30pm. With nearly 350 people attending annually, the sanctuary fills up fast. Families (especially large groups) are strongly encouraged to arrive early for seats if they plan to sit together.

For those unable to attend, the service will stream live on Scotland Regional Hospice’s Facebook page and will be available to watch later on the organization’s website (scotlandhospice.org). For more information on the Candlelight Memorial Service, please call 910-276-7176.

