Scotland Memorial Hospital nationally recognized with an ‘A’ for the Fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

LAURINBURG – Scotland Memorial Hospital was awarded an ‘A’ in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Scotland Memorial Hospital’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization driven by employers and other purchasers of health care committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“At Scotland Health Care System, safe and high-quality care are the most important pillars of our system,” said hospital CEO Greg Wood. “We are committed to being a highly reliable organization that patients can trust with one of their most precious valuables, their health.

“The Leapfrog score is proof to the community that we are who we say we are, ‘Closer Care that is Better by Far’” he added. “I am proud to serve on a team of trustees, physicians and staff who make patient safety their top priority.”

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

Dr. Cheryl Davis, Chief Medical Officer, praised the Clinical Quality Committee under Dr. Ralph Carter’s leadership and the Board’s commitment to ensuring our communities have safe, compassionate and high-quality healthcare close to home

