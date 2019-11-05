McLeod Health Cheraw hosts Educational Talks as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHERAW, South Carolina – McLeod Health Cheraw hosted free community Brunch and Learns at the public libraries in Cheraw and Bennettsville as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

McLeod Breast Health Navigator Tracey O’Neal, RN, spoke at the events on Monday at the Matheson Public Library in Cheraw and on October 30 at the Marian Wright Edelman Public Library in Bennettsville.

O’Neal shared information with event attendees on early detection of breast cancer, effective treatment options, risk factors and prevention.