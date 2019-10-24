Community health fair set for Saturday

LAURINBURG — Area residents will soon be able to check their health status to gain more information on their current health.

A health fair called “Brighter Health, Brighter Future” will include free health screenings available to the public on Saturday at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, located at 601 N. Main St., from 8 to 11 a.m.

The idea came from State Rep. Garland Pierce, who suggested that the committee put together a health fair.

According to Arletha Brown, chair of the church’s Health Care Committee, the public is not required to sign up beforehand, but they are recommending the public to not eat or drink after midnight to ensure accurate results. The committee does want those of the public who take morning medicine to continue to do so.

The screenings will include blood pressure, cholesterol, height/weight and blood sugar. Performing these screenings will be trained professionals from Scotland Memorial Hospital.

“So, anyone who wants to come out to the event, that exhibit will be set up and you can go through there and questions will be asked, and then you’ll get screened,” Brown said.

There will also be door prizes for those who participate and healthy food items like yogurt, fruit cups, fruit bars, and other food items for the guests to enjoy.

President and CEO of Scotland Health Care System Greg Wood will also be attending the event to speak around 9 a.m. about the community’s health care system.

“Mr. Wood has been at Scotland Memorial as CEO for a very long time,” Brown said. “He’s very knowledgeable … we ask all to come and listen to him speak, and we are so pleased that he accepted our invitation.”

Wood will be speaking on the benefits of having Scotland’s health care, the services, outreach clinics associated with the Scotland Health Care System and about health care in general.

Brown hopes that, “with God’s will,” this will become an annual event.

“There are seven members in the health care ministry (committee) and we have all worked very hard to make this happen,” she said.

Brown invites the public to attend the screenings so that they can receive more information to “implement a more healthy lifestyle.”

Octavia Johnson is a fall semester intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HealthNews.jpg

‘Brighter Health, Brighter Future’ will be at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church