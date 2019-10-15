Sandhills Region wins $1M federal grant to battle opioid abuse

PINEHURST — Driven by a shared goal that “all pathways will lead to freedom and survival from opioid addiction and dependence in the Sandhills region,” a partnership of more than 25 health and human services organizations in Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore and Richmond counties recently won a $1 million, three-year grant from the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration to implement activities to address opioid abuse prevention, treatment and recovery.

“Opioids are killing people and destroying families,” said Jason Jerry, M.D., medical director of FirstHealth Behavioral Services. “As a nation, we have seen an exponential increase in drug overdose deaths with the increased use of opioids in the last 20 years. The Sandhills region is equally affected, so this grant will be a tremendous help in our local efforts to battle the opioid epidemic.”

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that in 2017, more than 70,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, making it a leading cause of injury-related death in the United States. Of those deaths, almost 68% involved a prescription or illicit opioid. In North Carolina, reported deaths from drug overdose in 2017 totaled 2,414, more than 1,900 of which were attributed to opioids.

The Sandhills claimed a substantial share of those 2017 opioid overdose deaths. Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore and Richmond counties recorded 44 opioid poisoning deaths, 158 opioid poisoning emergency department visits and 769 emergency visits for all drug poisonings, according to data from the North Carolina Disease Event Tracking and Epidemiologic Collection Tool (NC DETECT).

What’s more, these statistics tell just a part of the story. Mike Dutton, director of FirstHealth EMS – Montgomery, reports that in the last 12 months, 66 people in Montgomery County were treated by his team for opioid overdose and about 20 of those chose to not go to the hospital for further treatment. “That means many people are not getting the help they need, and that’s just my county,” he said.

Roxanne Elliott, M.S., grant director and policy director of FirstHealth Community Health Services, the consortium’s convening partner, reports that work on prescription drug misuse and abuse in the Sandhills began in 2007 with a handful of agencies and individuals convening to increase awareness of the problem and install drop boxes for unused prescription medications, a measure to help ensure they don’t get into the wrong hands.

“Now in 2019 with more than 25 agencies working together, we have incredible power to make a real difference for people struggling with the disease of addiction. The funding from this recent grant will take our current work to the next level,” she reports, referring to work funded by previous grants also from HRSA: Rural Outreach Grant of almost $600,000, Network Planning Grant of $100,000 and Rural Health Opioid Program of almost $660,000.

The new project’s total budget is $1.25 million, with $1 million (80 percent of the total) coming from the federal grant and $250,000 (20 percent) from private sources and in-kind donations.