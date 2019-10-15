LAURINBURG – Scotland Health Care System is pleased to announce that Scotland Cancer Treatment Center is now offering a minimally invasive, outpatient procedure for men undergoing radiation therapy for prostate cancer under the guidance of new Radiation Oncology Medical Director Dr. Norleena Gullett.

SpaceOAR hydrogel acts as a protective spacer between the prostate and the rectum and has been clinically proven to reduce the risk of side effects during and after radiation treatment. SpaceOAR hydrogel is an FDA-cleared treatment that is injected into place prior to the start of radiation therapy. In a clinical trial, patients treated with SpaceOAR hydrogel prior to prostate radiation treatment experienced a clinically significant decline in bowel, urinary and sexual side effects through three years of follow-up. Patients that received SpaceOAR reported increased quality of life, when compared to patients who did not receive the treatment.

Dr. Gullett is a Board-Certified Radiation Oncologist from Duke, specializing in the latest radiation techniques and proton therapy. She comes to us from Erlanger Cancer Institute in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She was an Assistant Professor for the Department of Neurology and the Medical Director for Women’s Comprehensive Radiation Oncology and Brachytherapy Programs and the Department of Neuro-Oncology at Erlanger Cancer Institute. She has extensive experience treating prostate cancer non-invasively with specialized radiation techniques such as IMRT, SBRT, and proton therapy.

“Dr. Gullett’s years of experience and expertise implementing the SpaceOAR procedure here aligns with Scotland’s mission to offer better and closer care right here in Laurinburg.” says Cheryl Davis, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Scotland Health Care System. “We are pleased to offer this procedure to our prostate cancer patients as we strive to optimize their function and quality of life after successful treatment.”

Patients can immediately resume their normal activities after the procedure. The gel stays in the body for approximately three months and is then naturally absorbed and cleared in the urine in about six months.

“We are very proud to be the first in our region to offer this innovative procedure to the patients within our communities,” said Dr. Norleena Gullett, Clinical Associate at Duke University Health System and Medical Director of Radiation Oncology at Scotland Cancer Treatment Center. “We are excited that Scotland has implemented the SpaceOAR System and look forward to the success our patients will experience.”

To learn more about the SpaceOAR procedure, call the Scotland Cancer Treatment Center at 910-291-7630 or visit us at ScotlandHealth.org.