A walk against cancer

LAURINBURG — For the survivors, caregivers, family and friends present on Tuesday afternoon, raising awareness for the fight against breast cancer was the main purpose.

The one-mile walk started at the Dulin Center at 5:30 p.m. with a huge turnout. Registration was free, and all attendees who completed their one mile had the chance at numerous door prizes. The main prize for the evening was a 60-inch flat screen TV donated by Walmart of Laurinburg. The Scotland High School marching band drum line led the walkers and set the beat for the event.

Paula Love, the director of the Scotland Cancer Treatment Center, said the event was a moving example of how people united can make a stride toward a world without breast cancer.

“I am very pleased with the turnout for this walk and appreciate the community’s support in making this such a successful event.” Love said. “People came out and celebrated that they’re a survivor, remembered those that we’ve lost and let others know more about early detection through screening.”

Excluding skin cancers, breast cancer is considered the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women, and the second-leading cause of cancer death in women. According to a press release from the American Cancer Society citing their cancer facts and figures 2018, “more than 266,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 40,000 will die from the disease this year.”

“I hope that others will see this Walk as a benefit to the community and how important having those yearly mammogram screenings are,” Love said. “We were the first in the region to offer 3D mammography at Scotland. This is an example of how Scotland supports new technology and offering our community the most advanced technology. Scotland Cancer Treatment Center offers many benefits here locally for our breast cancer patients such as free wigs, free rides to treatments for patients, local support groups and many other free services.”

Oncology Physician Jeff Klotz was present at the event and spoke on behalf of Scotland Cancer Treatment Center before the walk began.

“We are here to thank you and show our support,” Dr. Klotz said. “This is what Scotland Health Care System’s mission is – to give closer care that’s better by far and that’s exactly what we do with our Duke Health affiliation.”

