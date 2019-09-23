LAURINBURG — Scotland County residents poured into Pate Stadium at Scotland High for the 23rd annual Relay For Life fundraiser, an event that adopted the theme “All Aboard for a Cure.”

“Carol and I have done event co-chairs since day one,” said Stewart Thomas, event co-chair of Relay for Life. “Now, we had a lot of really, really good help. It’s definitely not us, it’s everybody that really comes together to make it happen.”

This year the event reached its overall goal of $5 million and was continuing to accept money that night through various donations, like the “flush out cancer” purple toilet that people used to nominate someone to sit there for a specific amount of money and time. The person who sits on the toilet can get someone to pay that amount or they can pay themselves to be able to get off the toilet.

“It feels good but, at the same time, I mean, it just really shows how collectively Scotland County comes together to this special event and special theme. They really have the hearts to come together to surpass that $5 million mark,” Thomas said.

He added that he wanted to recognize Campbell’s, which provided 20% of the donations this year.

About 68 sponsors donated — consisting of 33 corporate sponsors and 35 teams. One of team leaders, Michelle Buhler of Team Madison, spoke on Madison Fedak, a 6-year-old osteosarcoma cancer survivor, along with Fedak’s sister Riley Fedak and Event Co-Chair Carol Thomas. Fedak was not able to attend due to an emergency call and had to be transported to Charlotte.

Buhler described to the audience Fedak’s strength during her journey of attempting to walk to receive her chemotherapy and how being with Fedak during that experience “changed her life for the better.”

“It was in that moment that I realized that, if Madison, as a 5-year-old, can walk into such trauma and do that, with the courage and the spirit she had, that I could go through the rest of my life without having everything absolutely perfectly the way I had it plan. That’s the Madison we’re talking about,” she said.

Fedak’s sister accepted the Inspiration Award on behalf of her sister. Vickie Hunt was awarded the Angel Award for her hard work and dedication on putting the event together.

The event also hosted the survivor, caregiver, hope and fightback laps on the track. The participants are able to walk throughout the entire event as a form of awareness about the ongoing fight against cancer.

“So many of these others are survivors, and their living a good life, they are able to live a good life because of the different cures,” said Ora Tarlton, 78, a 16-year skin cancer survivor .

Patsy Guffey, 60, is a 12-year kidney cancer survivor who said she feels “blessed” to be here with those who are also survivors.

The event featured entertainment from the Jim Morgan Band, Relay Community Choir and George Medlock Band. Food and drinks were also provided.

“This track is filled with people, so yeah, this is a major, major success,” said Thomas. “Another major success for Relay for Life. The weather is perfect, the attitude, the mood, the environment, everybody is just so upbeat. I think everybody has the right, you know, the right approach and the right mentality.

“We out here to fight cancer, we’re out her for a reason,” he added.

Luminaries were lit to acknowledge those who lost their fight against cancer. The luminaries were placed around the inside of the track and on the bleachers spelling out “HOPE” and “LIFE.”

The Rev. Scott Miller presented another cancer survivor, Peggy Dean, to speak about her experiences with having breast cancer. Dean started as a caregiver for her son, who had non-hodgkin lymphoma and is now a 20-year survivor of cancer.

Dean described how she was affected by cancer after finding a tumor in her breast, then finding a tumor in her liver. She said this was the start of not only her cancer journey but her faith journey.

After receiving multiple chemotherapies, trial drugs and hospital visits, Dean received news that both of her tumors have decreased.

“I saw a poster just recently and it says, ‘the devil whispered in my ear, you are not strong enough for this storm,’” she said. “I whispered back, I am the storm.”

Octavia Johnson is a fall semester intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

