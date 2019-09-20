General surgeon joins FirstHealth General Surgery in Rockingham

Sanders Sanders

ROCKINGHAM — FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond (MRH-Richmond) is pleased to welcome general surgeon Bailey Sanders, M.D. to FirstHealth General Surgery in Rockingham. Dr. Sanders joins surgeons Fabian Alzamora, M.D., Willy Chu, M.D., Amelia Jeyapalan, M.D., and Reid Vegeler, M.D.

Dr. Sanders earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Massachusetts summa cum laude where she was also an NCAA Division I women’s softball pitcher. After earning her medical degree from Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine in Hershey, Pa., she completed an internship and residency in general surgery at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“FirstHealth General Surgery is pleased to offer high-quality surgical services by exceptional providers such as Dr. Sanders,” said John Jackson, president of FirstHealth’s southern region. “Her skill and expertise will be a great benefit to our patients.”

Dr. Sanders specializes in laparoscopic gallbladder surgery, laparoscopic appendectomy, acid reflux surgery, breast surgery, upper and lower endoscopy, hernia surgery (open and laparoscopic) and robotic surgery. She performs general surgeries at MRH-Richmond.

FirstHealth General Surgery is located at 921 S. Long Dr., Suite 208, in Rockingham. To make an appointment with Dr. Sanders, call 910-417-3540.