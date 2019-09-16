Mother keeps daughter’s memory alive

Willie Campbell remembers her daughter as someone who loved working with people, was outgoing and raised spiritually in church. No one saw what was coming next into her life.

Kimya “Kimmie” L. Malloy, daughter of Campbell and Darnell Willis, died at the age of 39 on Dec. 31, 2018, after battling with cervical and rectal cancer.

Campbell described her daughter as smart, someone who “put everything into anything she did, knew what she wanted and went after it” and “worked hard for what she wanted.”

Malloy graduated from Scotland High School in 1997. She worked and took care of her daughter, Anirra Wilson, while getting her bachelor of science degree in speech at Fayetteville State University.

After graduating from FSU, Malloy worked in Fayetteville as a speech-language pathology assistant at Village Pediatric Speech, where she specialized in augmentative alternative communication/assistive technology, receptive and expressive language, autism spectrum disorder, articulation and fluency. She worked with children with disabilities.

“She was the only one of the workers that knew sign language to communicate with children that could not speak,” Campbell said. “She always put her all into whatever she did, she did it with a vibrant, she did it with a mission.”

Being raised in a spiritually based household, Malloy was always told to “put her trust in God and tell him how she felt.”

Campbell remembered Malloy coming to visit her every weekend to eat and talk until Malloy slowly stopped visiting and calling.

“I would leave her messages, so finally she did call. I said, ‘why are you hiding from me? Usually you come down, what’s going on with you?” Campbell said. “She never would tell me. She said, ‘momma I’ll come see you.’”

When Malloy returned, she described that she had a pain in her stomach. After Campbell talked to her about seeing a doctor, Malloy set up an appointment to have herself checked.

Malloy went to her appointment with her friend, Corey Ann Davis, and discovered that she had cancer. She had had cancer before, but it returned aggressively and she was required to have surgery immediately.

Malloy was sent to Cape Fear Valley where they surgically removed her uterus Following the procedure, Malloy had routine radiation therapy. She couldn’t keep anything in her stomach and was affected with hair loss.

She was the referred to the Carolinas Medical Center for treatment. Her doctor, Wendal Naumann, told her that she only had until July 2018. He also recommended a $100,000 treatment called nivolumab that was used for some cancer patients and put her into the trial.

During the trial, Campbell noticed Malloy’s hair started to grow after losing some of it, she lost about 50 lbs. and her feet were swelling causing her to hardly move.

Campbell spoke with Malloy about how “things would be if you’re not going to get any better?”

“I pictured her taking over for me when I’m gone,” Campbell said. “I didn’t want to picture in my mind that I was getting ready to bury my daughter.”

Malloy would continue to work through her sickness and Campbell said the staff were very sensitive to her needs by making sure she didn’t overwork herself and would take her home if she was too sick to continue.

Campbell added she would also help others with job opportunities and their education.

“People who wanted to come see her, broke down crying and she would comfort them,” Campbell said. “She was a very strong girl, and I admired her on how she was taking it.”

Tragedy fell when the cancer started spreading. Sometimes Malloy was unable to move and had an increase in swelling and the fluid would have to be drained. According to Campbell, the doctors said they have done all they could do and the only solution left was to make sure Malloy was comfortable throughout the process.

Malloy was rushed to the hospital again because the tumors were starting to push upwards and growing at a fast rate preventing her from keeping any food down.

“Having to picture her like that, you know, it was just … it was so devasting; something that I still remember to this day,” Campbell said.

Campbell described her daughter’s continuous fight by constantly making the attempt to speak even if she hardly could or wanting to hear her mother’s voice. She added that Malloy’s eyes would stay open all night.

On Dec. 31, a nurse came in to help Malloy bathe but, because she was new, Campbell stepped in to help. As they were turning Malloy, there was some excessive bleeding.

“They called the head nurse to come help at that time. [Malloy] was looking like she was comatose by then. I whispered in her ear, I’d say it’s OK, go be with Jesus (and) I heard her last breath flow into my ear,” Campbell said.

Campbell added this was a “burden lifted” because her daughter was in so much pain and doctors were using the strongest medicines that they had so now Malloy could finally rest peacefully.

Campbell recommends that people get periodical checks and to not ignore signs, “no matter if you think you feel good or not, just check.” She wants to keep Malloy’s memory alive and that others should know “life is important and precious and a healthy lifestyle is important.”

“Not every diagnosis is a death sentence, don’t be afraid to go to the doctor and find out what’s going on with you,” she said.

Octavia Johnson is a fall semester intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_MalloyX.jpg

‘Kimmie’ Malloy died from cancer in December 2018