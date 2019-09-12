Blue Cross NC launches prescription savings program

DURHAM – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) is helping lower members’ out-of-pocket prescription drug costs through the launch of an easy-to-use new tool. Rx Savings Solutions, available to most Blue Cross NC customers, uses claims data to identify equally effective medicine options available to members at lower costs.

When a savings opportunity is found, the member is notified via email or text message. After talking to their doctor, members can decide if they want to take advantage of the tool’s recommendations, which may include a generic substitute, therapeutic equivalent, or dosage change. Recommendations for cost-saving alternatives are based on members’ specific drug benefits, and possible drug interactions are always considered. The tool even alerts members if their medication is available for less at a different pharmacy.

Overall, the cost of health care continues to rise, and prescription drugs are no exception. In 2017, the U.S. spent $333 billion on retail prescription drugs, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)[1]. Blue Cross NC data shows[2] that in 2018 average annual claims per person climbed to just over $5,000 per fully insured member. Some of the services driving those higher medical costs include injectable drugs and infusions, and specialty drugs.

“Blue Cross NC is committed to transforming the health care system for better, simpler, more affordable health care and addressing the cost of prescription drugs is critical to that work,” said Estay Greene, Blue Cross NC vice president of pharmacy services. “Rx Savings Solutions is a powerful tool to help members make well-informed health care decisions when it comes to their prescriptions.”

Rx Savings Solutions, an optional service for members, was designed and validated by pharmacists and builds on our existing resources allowing customers to compare cost and quality of health care options. Because notifications are sent to customers’ preferred contacts, members must be registered for Blue ConnectSM to receive these cost-saving alerts. On average, members save $153 per fill. For more information on how the program works, watch this video.

Rx Savings Solutions is available for Blue Cross NC individual and select group members. Customers with Blue Cross NC coverage through their employer are encouraged to contact their HR representative to see if Rx Savings Solutions is available through their insurance plan.