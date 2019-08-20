Pinehurst practice welcomes fourth neuropsychologist

PINEHURST — Providing the unique service of neuropsychology to the Sandhills since 2014, Pinehurst Neuropsychology Brain & Memory Clinic is adding a fourth neuropsychologist in order to meet the area’s growing demand for brain health care. Jenna Renfroe, PhD, ABPP joins neuropsychologists Karen D. Sullivan, PhD, ABPP, Taeh Ward, PhD, and Maryanne Edmundson, PhD, in September.

“We are excited to grow and reach more people in need of comprehensive brain health services,” says practice owner Karen D. Sullivan, PhD, ABPP. “Our job is to help people with all types of brain health challenges, from attention deficit disorder and traumatic brain injury to all the subtypes of dementia. When you are struggling because of these conditions, you don’t want to wait to see a specialist. You want support and care as soon as possible.”

Board certified in clinical neuropsychology by the American Board of Professional Psychology and licensed in the state of North Carolina, Renfroe received her doctoral degree at the University of Florida in 2014 in clinical and health psychology with a specialization in clinical neuropsychology. She completed her internship and post-doctoral fellowship in clinical neuropsychology and rehabilitation psychology at the VA Boston Healthcare System, through Harvard Medical School and the Boston University School of Medicine. She completed a two-year post-doctoral fellowship with the Movement Disorders Center of Excellence at the Medical University of South Carolina, Department of Neurology, Division of Neurosciences.

“Dr. Renfroe brings impeccable academic credentials and a particular passion for supporting the Parkinson’s community with the non-motor symptoms that often accompany the disease but don’t get a lot of support,” Sullivan adds. “We cannot want to offer more specific brain health educational programming in the community with her.”

Renfroe has more than 10 years of experience specializing in movement disorders, including idiopathic Parkinson’s disease, atypical parkinsonisms and essential tremor. Prior to joining Pinehurst Neuropsychology Brain and Memory Clinic, she was part of a comprehensive stroke care center for the leading stroke care facility in the Northeast Florida, South Georgia region. Her other areas of specialty include neurodegenerative conditions, traumatic brain injury, neuropsychiatric conditions and serving the veteran population. She has also completed specialty training in acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) and mindfulness skills training.

“I am committed to compassionate, service-oriented clinical care that focuses on the whole person, including their ‘village,’” Renfroe says. “I am passionate about community outreach and education efforts to increase brain and mental health awareness. Dr. Sullivan’s I CARE FOR YOUR BRAIN education program really enticed me to join Pinehurst Neuropsychology. I love how much she has engaged people of all ages and cannot wait to make my own contribution to this wonderful community.”

For information on Pinehurst Neuropsychology Brain & Memory Clinic, call 910-420-8041 or visit www.pinehurstneuropsychology.com.