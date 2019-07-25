Did you know that Scotland County is the 30th highest in the state of North Carolina for children facing weight problems and obesity? Lack of physical activity and poor nutritional habits are taking a toll on the children of Scotland County. It is time to lower these statistics by promoting exercise and healthy eating in our kids’ everyday lives.

My internship with Scotland County Health Department has provided me with the chance to make a difference for some of the children in our home town. My major project focused on developing a strategic plan to implement a creative approach to healthy eating and physical activity. This involved educating our youth with valuable knowledge, materials, and motivation they need to live a healthier life through better eating habits and increased physical activities.

As a student intern with Scotland County Health Department, I was given the opportunity to educate almost 100 children ages 8 to 14 on the importance of exercise and eating nutritious foods. When I provided the kids with a variety of fresh fruits, the younger kids seemed to be more excited and open to trying new healthy foods, whereas the older kids were harder to convince and seemed more hesitant.

I also found that it is more likely to get your children interested in eating well and being more physically active if they are introduced to healthy habits at a young age. It is important for parents, grandparents and caregivers to become role models when it comes to developing healthy habits.

My suggestion to parents would be to give your children the support and provide opportunities kids need to make healthier decisions. Here are some ways this could be done:

— Utilize the parks in Scotland County: Kids love going to the park! Laurinburg has many parks that are 100% free and open to the public. Parks are full of exciting features that will increase the joy and physical activity of your little one.

— Shop local produce: Wouldn’t it be nice to be able to shop for fresh fruits and vegetables without having to go into a grocery store? Well, you can! Laurinburg has several different produce markets available for our community. Produce markets provide the freshest, healthiest, and most cost-efficient fruits and vegetables to add into your child’s daily meal intake.

— Create healthy edible art: Creating edible art is fun and even more fun to eat! Edible art can be made with many different combinations of fruits and vegetables. They are easy, fun, and most importantly… healthy! Edible art can be provided in lunch boxes or even a picnic basket for the park. Edible art is a great way to get children interested in healthy foods.

By providing our kids with nutritious foods and plenty of exercise, their overall well-being will improve which will result in a healthier, happier childhood for your children. If you have any questions about physical activity and nutrition please contact the Scotland County Health Department at 910-277-2440 and ask for a health educator or visit our website at www.scotlandcounty.org/healthdepartment or get useful information on our Facebook page at Scotland County Department of Public Health.

Sydney Faulk is an ECU student intern with Scotland County Health Department.