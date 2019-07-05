Nursing residents recognized at graduation

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System honored 20 nurse resident graduates on Friday, June 21st. Graduates along with their directors and other special staff members were treated to a buffet-style luncheon and award recognition.

Through a generous grant donation from the Scotland Memorial Foundation, the nurse residents were given a one-year, dual membership, with the American Nurses Association and the North Carolina Nurses Association. As a member of these professional nursing organizations, our nurse residents will have the opportunity to network with nurses across the nation, be informed of the most current legislative discussions regarding health care, receive monthly journals with articles on the best evidence-based practices for the nursing care of our patients, an opportunity for enrollment in a national mentoring program, and continuing education opportunities.

Nursing associations are the source of professional standards and are the first to inform their members of changes to these standards. The citizens of our community benefit through the care they receive from our staff who are well informed on the latest and current trends of nursing care. The award of this grant demonstrates our commitment to supporting the professional development of our nurse residents at the early start of their career.

“We are pleased that so many of the areas graduates choose Scotland as the institution to build their career. Scotland nurses have an incredible opportunity to develop skills in multiple areas throughout the hospital system. Scotland Health Care System is comprised of Scotland Memorial Hospital and Scotland Physicians Network, a large network consisting of 16 physician practices,” said Rachel Moore, assistant director of Human Resources. “With the wide range of clinical services and practices we have here at Scotland, our employees have numerous opportunities.”

“As a private employer, Scotland has developed programs to train health care professionals and works closely with Richmond Community College, Robeson Community College and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke to offer residencies, clinical rotations, mentoring programs and local faculty. Newly graduated RNs participate in Scotland’s nurse training programs, which provide clinical support, education and mentoring,” stated Bebe Holt, CNO/VP Patient Care Services. “Our residency and preceptorship programs are extremely beneficial for new nurses as they transition from the classroom to the bedside.”

Scotland is the area’s largest private employer.

“We are committed to hiring, developing and retaining local employees,” says Lynn Wood, BSN, RN-BC, Nurse Resident coordinator. “The first year of nursing for new nurse graduates can be the most challenging. At Scotland, we understand those challenges. Our yearlong nurse residency program is structured to provide the nurse residents with additional support and guidance to help them through their first year as they start their professional nursing career.”

Scotland also offers job shadowing and the Explorers program for students who are interested in pursuing a career in the medical field.

“We are able to strengthen our community ties, help provide education and support to individuals who are looking to enter into the healthcare industry,” stated Holt.

Tracie M. Stubbs is the marketing coordinator for Scotland Health Care System.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Nurses.jpg