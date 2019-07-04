Senior volunteers needed at Cape Fear Valley

Courtesy photo Jeffrey Forry, a Fayetteville retiree, volunteers three days a week at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center to help patients in the hospital’s new Dishcarge Foyer. Courtesy photo Jeffrey Forry, a Fayetteville retiree, volunteers three days a week at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center to help patients in the hospital’s new Dishcarge Foyer.

FAYETTEVILLE – A few good volunteers are needed to roll up their sleeves and share a few smiles with hospital patients.

The volunteers would work throughout Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, including in the hospital’s new Discharge Foyer. The area serves as a final waiting area for discharged patients waiting for their ride home.

The departing point is located in the former Cape Fear Valley ExpressCare location, facing Melrose Road. It is designed to help free up hospital beds for Emergency Department patients. Cape Fear Valley’s ED is one of the top 10 busiest in the nation, with roughly 130,000 patient visits a year.

“We need all the volunteers we can get,” said Susan Lock, Cape Fear Valley’s Volunteer Services Director, “especially in the Discharge Foyer, since we don’t use junior volunteers there.”

Jeffrey Forry volunteers in the Discharge Foyer and the hospital NICU as a baby cuddler three days a week. He says he volunteers out of civic duty and to pass the time in early retirement.

“I just wanted to be more involved with the community I chose to retire to,” said the Norfolk, Virginia native. “I love the hospital, because it’s so amazing.”

Volunteers who are accepted can work in one of several areas at Cape Fear Valley Health. To learn more or to apply for a volunteer position, call 910-615-6783 or visit www.capefearvalley.com/volunteers.

Donnie Byers is the public relations coordinator for Cape Fear Valley Health System.

Courtesy photo Jeffrey Forry, a Fayetteville retiree, volunteers three days a week at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center to help patients in the hospital's new Dishcarge Foyer.