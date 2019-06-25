Locklear named DAISY Award winner at SHCS

LAURINBURG – Nurses who consistently demonstrate excellence as outstanding role models through their clinical expertise and extraordinary compassionate care at Scotland Health Care System are nominated by patients and families, physicians and colleagues for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Scotland Health Care System honors a DAISY Award recipient quarterly. This quarter’s DAISY Award honoree is Cait Locklear, RN.

Locklear, who is one of Scotland Health Care System’s nurse residents, is a nurse in the telemetry unit. She was recently honored by hospital executives and her coworkers for her work ethic and compassion and for going well out of her way to help her patients.

Her letter of nomination read: “Cait had been caring for a patient with a terminal diagnosis. The patient was upset that he would be in the hospital on Easter and would miss watching his granddaughter’s annual Easter Egg Hunt. He explained to Cait that he was afraid to miss it this year because he didn’t think he would be here to see it next year. Cait then devised a plan for the patient’s family to come visit the patient at the hospital on Easter Sunday.

“That morning, even though Cait was placed on-call and did not have to come to work, she still texted one of her fellow nurses to make sure the patient knew she would be true to her word. Cait came in on her day off, brought supplies and orchestrated a wonderful Easter egg hunt for this patient and his granddaughter. It was certainly Extraordinary care!”

At a presentation in front of Cait’s colleagues, she received a certificate commending her for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”

She was also given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe of Zimbabwe, Africa.

The DAISY Award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the “superhuman” tasks nurses perform every day. The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill

inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Anyone can nominate an SHCS Extraordinary Nurse; nomination forms are located throughout Scotland Memorial Hospital and can also be found online at www.scotlandhealth.org/Patients-and-Visitors/Nominate-a-Nurse-for-a-Daisy-Award

For information about The DAISY Foundation program at Scotland Health Care System, please contact Holly Goodwin at 910-291-7530.

Tracie M. Stubbs is the marketing coordinator for Scotland Health Care System.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Health.jpg