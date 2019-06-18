LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System has announced that it has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR® certification for superior energy performance. This recognition is awarded to buildings that out-perform 75 percent of similar buildings nationwide. The ENERGY STAR recognition represents Scotland Health Care System’s sustained commitment to environmental protection and energy performance.

“Scotland Health Care System is honored to be recognized for our efforts to become more energy efficient,” said David Pope, chief operating officer and senior vice president of operations. “We strive to be good stewards of what has been entrusted to us. Creating sustainable and efficient facilities is just one part of being a sustainable and efficient health care system which provides safe, high quality, and compassionate care to the people we serve.”

Many changes have been made during recent facility renovations including:

· Installing high efficiency LED lighting.

· Retrofitting and installing HVAC controls and equipment to reduce energy.

· Replacing outdated controls and fixtures with best available technology.

· Providing teammates education and information to ensure they make informed decisions regarding energy efficiency.

“As we continue to grow within our local communities, we take energy efficiency into consideration with each renovation or construction project. This recognition represents the diligent work of our health care system to save money and reduce operating costs through best practices and careful attention to energy performance each month” stated David Bales, director of engineering for Scotland Health Care System.