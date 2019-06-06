Scotland Regional Hospice named Hospice Honors Recipient

LAURINBURG – Scotland Regional Hospice has been named a 2019 Hospice Honors recipient in both North and South Carolina by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, CAHPS surveys and advanced analytics. Hospice Honors is a prestigious program that recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.

“We are excited to recognize the 2019 Hospice Honors recipients for their hard work and dedication to providing exceptional care,” said Misty Skinner, Executive Vice President of Services at HEALTHCAREfirst. “I congratulate Scotland Regional Hospice on its success in achieving this highest of honors.”

Award criteria were based on Hospice CAHPS survey results for an evaluation period of October 2017 through September 2018. Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures. Performance scores were aggregated from all completed surveys and were compared on a question-by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all hospices contained in the HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database. Hospice Honors recipients include those hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions.

Scotland Regional Hospice’s survey results are evaluated separately in each state and it managed to score high enough to receive the award in both Carolinas. It was one of 16 hospice providers in North Carolina to receive the award, one of only nine to earn the honor in South Carolina, and only one of four non-profit hospice providers in the country to receive the award in multiple states.

Since 1986, Scotland Regional Hospice has been committed to providing exceptional, compassionate care to those with life-limiting illnesses. The organization currently serves residents of Scotland, Richmond, Robeson, and Hoke counties in North Carolina as well as Marlboro, Dillon, and Chesterfield Counties in South Carolina.

Hospice care is for patients who are considered to be in the last 6 months of life, as certified by a physician. Hospice care focuses on pain control and symptom management as well as meeting the emotional and spiritual needs of the family.

For information on hospice care, please call Scotland Regional Hospice at 910-276-7176.

Deon Cranford III is the director of public relations for Scotland Regional Hospice.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Hospice.jpg