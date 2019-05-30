Mailers are considered a scam

Cranford Cranford

LAURINBURG — The Hospice Support Fund (a program of the New Hope Foundation, Inc.) located in Merrifield, Virginia, has once again been soliciting in Scotland County. Scotland Regional Hospice has received several calls from its supporters who have expressed confusion and concern regarding this solicitation.

“Hospice Support Fund is not affiliated with Scotland Regional Hospice, and none of the donations they collect help to financially support our hospice organization,” said Deon Cranford, Scotland Regional Hospice director of public relations. “These mailers seem to make an appearance in our area each year around this time.”

The Hospice Support Fund is a real non-profit organization that promotes the importance of end-of-life care at home rather than in a hospital. It offers printed materials, videos and other supplies to help raise community awareness about what hospice is. However, Scotland Regional Hospice does not currently benefit from the services provided by The Hospice Support Fund, nor do donations made to this fund support Scotland Regional Hospice or our community.

“Many hospice providers across the country consider The Hospice Support Fund to be a scam,” explained Cranford. “Their expense distribution has often been an area of concern and their solicitation tactics are very questionable.

“According to the fine print on the back of the mailers, and their own website, only about 6% of the funds received by the Hospice Support Fund go toward program services,” Cranford continued. “The other 94% is used for fundraising, administration, and public education in conjunction with fundraising appeals. They also print the words ‘Laurinburg Area’ in multiple places on the mailer to mislead people into believing that the funds stay here.”

Scotland Regional Hospice is the only not-for-profit hospice provider located in Scotland County and donations to Scotland Regional Hospice will be used to assist with providing patient care as well as bereavement, emotional, and spiritual support for their loved ones.

“Thanks to generous contributions from those within our community, Scotland Regional Hospice continues to offer excellent hospice care regardless of the patient’s ability to pay,” Cranford said.

Anyone with questions or who need information on how to help Scotland Regional Hospice, or if they would like to become a volunteer, call 910-276-7176.

Falsely claiming support for Scotland Regional Hospice