Are you aware an estimated 1.2 million people in the United States have HIV, including about 161,800 people who are unaware of their status, or that nearly 40% of new HIV infections are transmitted by people who don’t know they have the virus?

People who get tested and learn they do not have HIV can make decisions about sex, drug use and health care that can protect them from HIV. For people at risk for HIV, taking HIV medicine called pre-exposure prophylaxis (or PrEP) is highly effective for preventing HIV.

To get people to be aware of their status and promote National HIV Testing Day, Scotland County Health Department’s HIV Education and Resource Team (H.E.A.R.T.) will be offering free and confidential HIV testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 27 at Scotland County Health Department. The event will have refreshments and prizes, and the first 20 people tested for HIV will be eligible for a gift card.

The H.E.A.R.T. team and staff of SCHD are promoting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2023 “Let’s Stop HIV Together” Campaign and encouraging everyone to get tested. The CDC recommends people ages 13 to 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of their routine health care, just as you might get tested for any other disease, infection or illness.

H.E.A.R.T.’s goal is to raise awareness of the impact HIV is having on our community and that the number of people living with this disease is increasing significantly in this county, this state, this nation, and globally. As of December 31, 2021, Scotland County ranked 2nd (previously 3rd in 2020) in the State of North Carolina for newly diagnosed HIV cases, with 126 persons diagnosed with HIV living in Scotland County. In 2022, there were twelve newly diagnosed HIV cases in Scotland County.

HIV tests are very accurate, but no test can detect the virus immediately after infection. How soon a test can detect HIV depends upon different factors, including the type of test being used. There are three types of HIV diagnostic tests: nucleic acid tests (NAT), antigen/antibody tests, and antibody tests. For people with undiagnosed HIV, testing is the first step in maintaining a healthy life and preventing HIV transmission. The National Institutes of Health show a clear personal health advantage of being diagnosed with HIV early and starting treatment immediately. Understanding this highlights the importance and benefit of routine HIV testing and its potential impact on better health outcomes.

Scotland County Health Department offers an Early Intervention Clinic for those diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. Resources and information can be provided by calling the Health Department at (910) 277-2440.

Kathie Cox is a Public Health educator II/Public Information officer for the Scotland County Health Department. Cox can be reached at [email protected].