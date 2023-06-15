LAURINBURG — The Scotland Wound Healing Center at Scotland Health will have new H-Series Hyperbaric Oxygen Chambers installed next week.

The chambers are the most advanced and convenient chambers on the market, according to Scotland Health. The new chambers aim to assure safety for patients, increased efficiency, support critical care and are the first in patient care.

The gurneys have the ability for patients to rest in a reclined position. They are hydraulic and low profile which allow for easy transfers and will accommodate a patient up to 7 ft. tall and 700 pounds. They also are equipped with a fully integrated entertainment system which will allow the patient to watch television, movies or listen to music on their personal MP3-capable devices.

“By installing the newest Hyperbaric Chamber technology in our Wound Center, we are continuing to create better care for our patients by offering the latest and greatest here at Scotland Memorial Hospital. There are no chamber like these within seventy-five miles of Laurinburg,” stated Nelson Harte, Scotland Wound Healing Center Program Director. “Thanks to our partnership with Healogics, we are able to deliver state-of-the-art wound care to our patients.”

The scheduled installation will take place Tuesday and Wednesday. For more information on the Scotland Wound Healing Center at Scotland Memorial Hospital, visit scotlandhealth.org.