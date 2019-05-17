Mobile health bus provides free checkups, screenings

LAURINBURG — A free health checkup on a bus may save residents time, money and, most importantly — their lives.

On Friday, free health checkups were given on the Scotland Health Care System Mobile Bus, “Scotty,” which was parked in front of the Carlie C’s grocery store in Laurinburg.

“We are really trying to reach into the community during National Hospital Week,” said Maggie McGee, community health educator.

A1C, blood pressure and cholesterol are three health signs that nurses aboard the bus say are vital to the health of Scotland County residents.

McGee added hypertension, clogged arteries and heart disease are health issues that southerners can commonly get.

“Especially in the Bible Belt, blood sugar levels can be high because of the food we eat,” said McGee. “We like to give an average of the A1C, which is an average of your blood sugar for the past three months.”

”It can be really prevalent in areas like Scotland County so we really like to give the citizens time to check their health and get on top of it,” she added. “Because you need to manage it, before it manages you.”

An assistant store manager of a Carlie C’s in McColl, South Carolina, stopped in for a free checkup to get medical updates without a doctor visit.

“I have high blood pressure and cholesterol (and) because I have my medications, I don’t have to go back to the doctor until later in the year,” said Lisa Bowen. “(Free checkups) are important because I can get them in between doctor visits. This way, I can know where I stand and if I need to go back to the doctor sooner.”

The Scotland Memorial Foundation donated to the cause so residents could receive free checkups regardless of insurance coverage. McGee said many patients also work in industry jobs, which makes it harder to make an appointment with a doctor’s office.

“It would cost patients hundreds of dollars if they don’t have insurance,” said McGee. “Even with insurance, you can get charged for lab fees. We’ve had patients figure out if they were pre-diabetic or diabetic on the bus. Some people don’t have access to the doctor’s office because of insurance or different work schedules.

“So, it’s easier for us to come to them than for them to come to us, we enjoy what we do,” she added.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

