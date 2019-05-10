Helicopter to be stationed at Scotland Memorial Hospital

LAURINBURG – In an effort to better serve our community and surrounding areas, Scotland Health Care System has partnered with Cape Fear LifeLink Air to station a helicopter on the Scotland Memorial Hospital campus starting May 10, 2019. Cape Fear LifeLink Air is an emergency air medical transportation service offered by Cape Fear Valley Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC. By stationing this helicopter in Scotland County, providers will be able to cut response times and deliver critical care air ambulance services to patients following a traumatic illness or injury.

The Cape Fear LifeLink Air crew can transfer a patient from Scotland Memorial Hospital to a hospital with higher-level critical care services within minutes,” says Dr. Cheryl Davis, Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer of Scotland Health Care System. “People’s lives depend on how quickly they can get to the care they need—whether it’s here or another more specialized facility outside the region. This aircraft will allow us to save precious time in emergencies when every minute counts.”

Cape Fear LifeLink Air is a well-established and respected provider of 24 hour per day, 7 day per week emergency air medical transportation services using specially equipped rotor-wing aircraft and specially trained personnel capable of providing patient care consistent with recognized critical care transport and advanced life support standards. The Air service will transport critical patients to any of the hospitals with a higher level of care that is best for the patient based on physician or patient preference.

“Scotland is excited about this new partnership to transfer patients from here and provide air ambulance services to the communities we serve. This is another way Scotland Health Care System is dedicated to bringing closer care that’s better by far” concluded Mr. Wood.