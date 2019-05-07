FirstHealth announces February 2019 DAISY Award winner

Courtesy photo Lauren Millen (holding the certificate) is pictured with (from left to right) Deana Kearns, MSN, RN, administrative director of corporate education and clinical practice; Debbie Brand, RN, magnet coordinator; Karen Robeano, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services; Morgan Scott, RN, MRH-Richmond nurse manager of medical/surgical unit; and Allison Duckworth, RN, nursing executive for MRH-Richmond. Courtesy photo Lauren Millen (holding the certificate) is pictured with (from left to right) Deana Kearns, MSN, RN, administrative director of corporate education and clinical practice; Debbie Brand, RN, magnet coordinator; Karen Robeano, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services; Morgan Scott, RN, MRH-Richmond nurse manager of medical/surgical unit; and Allison Duckworth, RN, nursing executive for MRH-Richmond.

ROCKINGHAM — Lauren Millen, RN, has been recognized as the February 2019 DAISY Award winner for FirstHealth of the Carolinas.

Millen is a nurse on the medical/surgical unit at Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond (MRH-Richmond) and was nominated by a coworker for the outstanding care she provided a recent breast cancer patient.

In the nomination, Millen is described as going “above and beyond for all of her patients, but especially for a recent breast cancer patient. Millen bought her a scarf and helped her fix her hair and just all around made the patient feel good about herself when she was feeling so down in the dumps. Lauren’s patient load was rough this particular day, but she didn’t let that get in the way in this particular situation. Sometimes it’s the little stuff, like making this lady feel beautiful again, that means the most.”

“Lauren personifies Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond’s exceptional patient experience,” says Allison Duckworth, RN, nursing executive for MRH-Richmond. “Her compassionate care and dedication to going above and beyond to meet the needs of her patients makes her most deserving of this honor.”

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses was established by the Daisy Foundation, a not-for-profit, based in Glen Ellen, Calif. The foundation was started by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patients’ families. Today, there are more than 2,800 health care facilities in all 50 states and 17 other countries honoring their nurses with the DAISY Award.

FirstHealth of the Carolinas, which includes Moore Regional Hospital, Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond, Moore Regional Hospital – Hoke and Montgomery Memorial Hospital, recognizes an extraordinary nurse each month, and has since 2014. For more information on the DAISY Award, or to nominate a deserving nurse, visit www.firsthealth.org/daisy.