Scotland Health Care System celebrating National Nurses Week

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System invites the community to join in celebrating the contributions of the nurses in our community. National Nurses Week is May 6-12 and there will be many opportunities throughout the week to #ThankaNurse for the many different clinical and specialty roles served.

Nurses comprise the largest group of health care professionals in the U.S., and for 17 consecutive years, the public has ranked nursing the most honest and ethical profession. Representing the frontlines in nearly every clinical setting, nurses deliver quality, culturally competent patient care and services to individuals’ families, communities, and populations.

Scotland Health Care System plans to celebrate through a full week of activities, including an appreciation meal, sweet treats, gourmet popcorn, and a Nurse’s Week gift. To end the week, Scotland will host a “Giving Back Day,” delivering gift baskets to local Schools of nursing to show their appreciation for the training they have given the staff at Scotland Health Care. In addition, the Scotland nursing team will be leading a community service activity for local children.

Nurses Week is celebrated annually in recognition of Florence Nightingale, who was known as “The Lady with the Lamp.” She is remembered for her nursing achievements and as a great nursing pioneer.

“We plan to enjoy the week and celebrate the core values, standards of practice and a commitment to improving the health and well-being of our patients and serving our communities. Nursing is a challenging, rewarding and ever-changing career field,” said Bebe Holt, vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer.