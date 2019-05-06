Snipes wins Scotland Health Care System’s Award of Excellence

Courtesy photo Greg Wood, president and CEO of Scotland Health Care System, left, poses with Virginia Snipes, RN, and Ann Locklear, director of human resources. Courtesy photo Greg Wood, president and CEO of Scotland Health Care System, left, poses with Virginia Snipes, RN, and Ann Locklear, director of human resources.

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System presented its top honor on Thursday to a well-deserving associate. The presentation of the annual Award of Excellence was the highlight of Scotland’s Patient Experience Week and is always eagerly anticipated by the System’s associates.

A standing ovation was offered as System President and CEO Greg Wood announced Virginia Snipes, RN as this year’s Award of Excellence recipient.

“Virginia absolutely exemplifies the qualities desired for the recipient of this annual award,” Wood said. “Virginia began with us in 2006 as a new graduate and is now a night shift nurse who floats to multiple departments throughout the hospital as needed. She is always willing to go above and beyond to make sure our patients receive the safe, high quality care we strive to provide at Scotland.”

As top award winner, Snipes received a check for $1,000, a dedicated parking space and an individual plaque. She is also listed on the Award of Excellence plaque which hangs in the hospital’s lobby.

The Award of Excellence program recognizes and rewards an associate who demonstrates service excellence always and promotes a compassionate, caring atmosphere to customers and fellow staff members. One hundred and eight associates representing six divisions throughout the Health Care System were nominated for the prestigious award.

Wood also congratulated the divisional winners. Each of these associates received a check for $100 and a certificate congratulating them on being named a divisional winner:

— Hope Gibson, Scotland Cancer Treatment Center

— Marcus Locklear, Imaging

— Teresa Robinson, Case Management

— Matt Pracht, Administration

— Virginia Snipes, Resource Pool

== Angie Moraida, Harris Family Practice

Wood concluded the award ceremony by saying, “I thank each and every one of our associates who were nominated for this prestigious award within our hospital system.”

Tracie M. Stubbs is the marketing coordinator for Scotland Health Care System.

