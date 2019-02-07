Six flu deaths reported last week in NC

CHARLOTTE (AP) — North Carolina health officials say six people died from the flu last week, raising the death toll for the season to 35.

Of the 29 deaths reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday, officials say 26 victims were aged 65 and over.

For the same period last year, there were 130 flu deaths in the state.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports health care systems in the Triad have instituted youth visitor restrictions effective at 7 a.m. Friday. The restrictions, announced Thursday, affect local affiliates of Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Under the restriction, children 12 and under may not visit patients. Exceptions for extenuating family circumstances may be allowed, but parents or guardians must first check with the patient’s nurse.