Regular check-ups? It’s more effective to ‘check-in’

Regular health exams and screenings can help find problems before they occur and help identify solutions for existing issues. Instead of attending an annual check-up, though, patients are being encouraged to “check-in.”

“We want you to have a regular check-in rather than a check-up,” said Dr. Jeniqua Duncan, associate medical director for CareSouth Carolina.

What’s the difference?

While most patients across the nation have heard about the importance of check-ups, they get the wrong idea about what they’re intended to do.

Duncan said that patients attending annual check-ups expect a laundry list of work to be done, including EKGs and bloodwork that wasn’t really focused on the patient’s individual health history.

“We do both screenings and diagnostics that are more focused on the patient,” Duncan said. “They’re based off of many different factors- like age, gender and your specific health concerns- rather than just checking off a list.”

A screening is something done when a patient doesn’t have a symptom. An example of this would be a woman going to get her regular mammogram.

A diagnostic test is something done when a patient is showing a symptom of a disease. For example, if someone has abdominal pain, change in bowel habits and weight loss, a diagnostic colonoscopy would be done.

Focusing in on the patient and their symptoms, as well as factors in their individual life allow physicians to give the best care possible.

“We’re focusing on improving the patient’s morbidity and mortality,” Duncan said. “We want you to have an enjoyable life. We screen things like diabetes and take measures of that sort so we can catch things early. The earlier you catch things, the better off you’re going to be as a result.”

Duncan said team members at CareSouth Carolina are focusing in on encouraging patients to schedule regular follow-ups.

“We’re a mission-driven organization,” Duncan said. “It makes it all worth it when I see team members working together directed toward our mission.”

