Caswell Center Foundation offering college scholarship

KINSTON — The Caswell Center Foundation, Inc. recently announced the availability of up to three $1,000 scholarships for the 2019-20 academic school year.

To qualify, applicants must be a rising college senior or working towards a graduate degree with an allied health, education or psychology major in one of the following areas: occupational therapy, physical therapy, recreation therapy, psychology, nursing, speech-language pathology, or social work and intend to serve persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities after graduation.

The scholarship will be available to qualified applicants residing in one of the following 38 counties: Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Hertford, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Nash, New Hanover, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Tyrrell, Washington, Wayne or Wilson.

To learn about eligibility requirements or to receive an application, contact Danielle Howell, executive director, at 252-208-3790 or [email protected] or visit www.caswellcenterfoundation.com. The scholarship application deadline is April 1.