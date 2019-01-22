Volunteer recounts her McLeod Health experience

CHERAW, S.C. — Exactly one week before Thanksgiving in 2017, Cheraw resident Katherine “Kappie” Griggs had just returned home from an out-of-town trip and was carrying her bags upstairs, when her foot slipped and she fell. She simultaneously slammed her leg onto one of the stairs and felt the worst pain imaginable.

Griggs has seen her fair share of injuries in her role as office manager and volunteer coordinator for Mercy in Me Free Medical Clinic and quickly realized that she had broken something in one of her legs after she tried to stand and collapsed.

“Even though I was in horrible pain,” recalled Kappie. “I can remember being so thankful when I saw my late husband’s stair chair in a position that just allowed me to reach it, right when I needed it the most.”

Griggs managed to pull herself up onto the chair and ride it down to the bottom of the staircase from which she had to crawl on her hands and knees to reach the other room to get her phone. Griggs then called 911 and, within minutes, an ambulance arrived. She was taken to the Emergency Department at McLeod Health Cheraw where her injuries were evaluated and she was told that she would need to be seen by an orthopedic surgeon.

“Everyone in the Emergency Department was very efficient and compassionate,” said Kappie. “They took such great care of me, as if I was family.”

Dr. Thomas DiStefano, a McLeod orthopedic surgeon, performed the surgery the next day to repair Kappie’s fibula bone.

“The tibia and fibula are the two long bones in the lower leg. They are closely linked at the knee and ankle, but they are two separate bones,” said Dr. DiStefano. “The tibia is the bone that forms the shin and is the larger of the two lower-leg bones.”

One plate and 10 screws later, Kappie was placed in a cast.

“The leg cast was on for several weeks,” said Kappie. “Then they removed it, conducted some x-rays, placed my leg in another hard cast and the last step was having to wear a boot along with participating in a physical therapy program.

“It all worked out well because Dr. DiStefano explained everything in detail throughout the entire process. I also like that his office runs much like a well-oiled machine and you can tell that they all work well together as a team,” she added. “It has been an extremely positive experience, and much more convenient than having to travel out of town for my care. He was so kind as to even give me his personal cell phone number if I needed to contact him for any questions or concerns after office hours, which you just do not hear about these days.”

When asked whether or not Kappie would recommend her physician to someone else, she responded, “My overall experience with Dr. DiStefano, his orthopedic team, the physical therapy team and everyone that I encountered at McLeod Health Cheraw was excellent.I would encourage anyone to go there for their care.”

Now, Kappie is walking without a limp or any assistance and has not missed a beat. She has gotten back into serving her community at the medical clinic and has even been on a trip to Ireland with her friends.

